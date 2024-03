Offline campaign for Agricultural Olympiad Season 3 underway

Bangladesh Agricultural Olympiad (BAO), in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), kicked off Season 3 online registration on 25 February.

The offline campaign of the olympiad, starting 10 March, is taking place at prominent universities across Bangladesh, reads a press release.

On 11 March, offline campaigns were held at Bangladesh Agricultural University and Sylhet Agricultural University, while activities at Rajshahi University spanned 10-11 March. Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University and Haji Mohammad Danesh Science and Technology University joined the campaign on 14 March. Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University hosted events on 13-14 March, followed by Khulna Agricultural University on 14-18 March.

As an incentive, on-the-spot registrants receive a complimentary one-month subscription to Charki.

Overseeing the spot campaign are Khandaker Salma Maliha, head of Human Resource Management at BAO, and Granthana Rashid, Marketing and Public Relations head at BAO.

Highlights from the spot campaigns include:

Bangladesh Agricultural University: Notable participants: Arpita Roy, Parvati Roy, Iffat Jahan Ritu, Silmun Nahar Moon, Rakib Raihan, Md. Mahbubur Rahman, Ramisha Islam, Solaiman Opi, Nishat Tasneem Arna, Mahir Al Muntakim Sajid, Sourav Hossain, Shub Roy, Sadia Afrin Esha.

Sylhet Agricultural University: Notable participants: Sumaiya Islam Aishi, Swarnali Talukder, Arafa Hossain Raba, Samantha Afrin, Papdi Sinha, Ankur Pal, Rafat, Ferdous Naeem, Qudrat Ullah Khan, Anam Sarkar, Ismail Hossain.

Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University: Notable participants: Abdullah Al Maruf, Abdullah Al Mahmud, Sadia Binte Anwar Mou, Atkia Marzia Khan, Aditi Poddar, FA Naeem, Md Mehrab Hossain, Maryam Begum, Barsha, Mushfiqur Rahman Bhuiyan, Nadira, Nasim, Rifa, Sumaiya Rahman Mitu, Swarnali Islam, Sawmin Nahar, Md. Jihad.

Furthermore, upcoming campaign and registration events are scheduled at Chittagong Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, International University of Business Agriculture and Technology, and Maulana Bhasani University of Science and Technology.

Registration remains open until 25 March.