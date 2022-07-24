Official website of ‘Made in Bangladesh Week’ launched

The official website of "Made in Bangladesh Week" - https://www.madeinbangladeshweek.com has been launched containing detailed information about the event which will be held in Dhaka on 12-18 November this year.

The weeklong event will be organised by the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) in partnership with Bangladesh Apparel Exchange (BAE) to promote the ready-made garment industry of Bangladesh internationally, said a press release.

It aims to showcase impressive stories of the sector, especially its remarkable strides in the areas of workplace safety, environmental sustainability and workers' wellbeing.

Alongside telling the encouraging stories, the potential of Bangladesh's RMG industry, its strengths, capabilities and future priorities to remain a preferred and competitive choice for global buyers will be highlighted among global stakeholders and audience.

The event will open dialogue among participating stakeholders about how Bangladesh's RMG sector continues its growth momentum in a sustainable manner and can positively impact the economy, environment and people.

The Made in Bangladesh Week will be attended by a wide spectrum of industry stakeholders including representatives of governments from home and partner countries, international organisations, employers, private sectors, workers' representatives, civil society, brand representatives, buyers and academics.

The International Apparel Federation (IAF) will host the IAF Convention in collaboration with the BGMEA and the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA). The annual World Fashion Convention will bring together the IAF members, including apparel industry associations representing 40 countries, leading brands and other stakeholders.

While the signature event of BGMEA, the 2-day long 3rdDhaka Apparel Summit will be organised for dialogue concerning the progresses, prospects and sustainability of Bangladesh RMG industry as well as the global fashion industry dynamics.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said, "With an aim to highlight the progresses being made and to inspire the industry and its valued stakeholders to its road to future prosperity together, BGMEA in collaboration with a few partners is organizing the Made in Bangladesh Week 2022."

"I solemnly believe that this event will not only help draw global attention to the critical aspects of sustainability but will also unite global forces in realizing the vision of taking the fashion industry forward," he added.