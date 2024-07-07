Official re-launch of Gasdum, the sanitary ware brand from UK

Official re-launch of Gasdum, the sanitary ware brand from UK

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Today, Sunday (7 July), a press conference was held at 11am at Holiday Inn in Dhaka to commemorate the rebranding of the world-renowned sanitary ware brand "Gasdum" from UK. 

Bangladesh's top sanitary ware name Moon Gallery is working actively in this event. Notably, Gasdum has been operational in various countries including UK- since 2005. 

With over 1400 monthly customers, Gasdum has been conducting its operations in various residential and commercial sectors in Bangladesh. From multifunctional kitchen solutions to elegant designs like the Ozu basin and Muslim commode, Gasdum caters to diverse customer preferences. Currently, Gasdum is committed to producing environmentally friendly products.

Joining forces with Moon Gallery, a well-known name in Bangladesh's sanitary ware showroom sector since 1988, Gasdum's Country Director, Mr. Masud Parvez, mentioned, "We introduced the Gasdum brand to Bangladesh in 2021." He further added, "As part of the rebranding effort, we have developed our website to incorporate various new features based on customer feedback." Customers can also stay updated through Gasdum's Facebook and Instagram pages.

Gasdum Bangladesh will participate in the upcoming 18th, 19th, and 20th July at Kitchen Bath and Living Expo located at ICCB, Bashundhara, where all Gasdum products will be available with up to 50% discounts during the 3-day event.

Gasdum Bangladesh emphasizes on quality, sustainability and durability in its products. The introduction of this new brand is expected to significantly impact Bangladesh's sanitary ware market, as stated by the hopeful organization. For more information about Gasdum Bangladesh, please visit: https://gasdum.com.bd or follow https://www.facebook.com/gasdumbd.

The grand relaunch event saw the presence and speeches of key personalities including Shafiul Islam, Chairman of Interior Designers' Association of Bangladesh (IDAB), Syed Kamrul Ahsan, Secretary General, and LN Salahuddin Manik, President of Bangladesh Interior Companies Association (BICA), along with Maruf Liakat, Secretary, and Amio Ohna, Chief Architect, Assistant Architect of Meghna Group.

