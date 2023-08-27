OEHAB holds first executive meeting

The first executive meeting of the Occupational and Environmental Health Association of Bangladesh (OEHAB) was held on 25 August (Friday), at a restaurant in Dhaka.

The meeting was inaugurated by the President of OHEAB Dr Md Shafiur Rahman, reads a press release.

General Secretary Dr Irin Hossain, Advisor Professor Dr Sk Akhter Ahmed, Professor Dr Manzurul Haque Khan and other members of the committee were present at the event.

The association's focus is to do research and raise public awareness of changes in disease patterns due to the environment. It is also working to raise public awareness, doing research on occupational diseases of different working people of different organisations as well as health workers.

Future work and implementation strategies were discussed at the meeting in a joyful atmosphere.