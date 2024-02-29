OCAG launches office procedure manuals and training policy

OCAG launches office procedure manuals and training policy

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

In a remarkable stride towards modernization, the Office of the Comptroller and Auditor General (OCAG) of Bangladesh, has embarked on a transformative journey aimed at enhancing the capacities of OCAG officials.

The collaborative effort with the European Union (EU) supported 'Technical Assistance to Support the Implementation of the PFM Reform Strategic Plan in Bangladesh', implemented by DT Global, has resulted in the development and launch of Office Procedure Manuals of seventeen Audit Directorates and Training Policy of OCAG.

The Hon'ble Comptroller and Auditor General of Bangladesh, Mr. Md. Nurul Islam, graced the event as the Chief Guest, underscoring the pivotal importance of this endeavour. Mr. Md. Mostofa Kamal, Deputy Comptroller and Auditor General (Senior), OCAG, chaired the session, emphasizing the strategic significance of these Office Procedure Manuals and Training Policy of OCAG in enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of its operations.

With the successful completion of Office Procedure Manuals for seventeen Audit Directorates and Training Policy, OCAG has achieved a significant milestone. The Office Procedure Manuals will guide the auditors of the audit directorates in dealing with the technical nuances of audit.

The Training Policy will guide the implementation of training courses tailored to the needs of the Bangladesh Audit and Accounts Department. With a workforce of approximately 12,000 employees, OCAG recognizes the critical importance of continuous professional development to equip its staff with the high-level skills necessary for serving diverse client groups within and outside the government.

 

