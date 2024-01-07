Observer from US calls election 'free and fair', says 'low turnout' a 'misnomer'

UNB
07 January, 2024, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2024, 05:28 pm

Jim Bates, an election observer from the US, has described the election held today (7 January) as "free and fair."

"I'd like to say it's a free and fair election already," he told reporters. 

"The thing they keep talking about is low turnout: that's a misnomer. In some countries, voting goes on till 5/6 pm or even months," he added.

"So when they say 'low turnout,' that's something to manoeuvre the press," Bates said.

Foreign observers visited several polling centres today. 

"At this point, it looks peaceful. Hopefully that will remain the case throughout the day," said another observer.

Around 127 foreign observers are currently in Dhaka to observe the 12th national election.

