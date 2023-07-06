Obaid Ullah Hamzah elected chairman of Islami Bank's Shari'ah committee

Corporates

TBS Report
06 July, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2023, 03:12 pm

Obaid Ullah Hamzah elected chairman of Islami Bank's Shari'ah committee

TBS Report
06 July, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2023, 03:12 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Obaid Ullah Hamzah, director general of Al-Jamia Al-Islamia Patiya Madrasa, has been elected as the chairman of the Shari'ah Supervisory Committee of Islami Bank Bangladesh.

He is currently the chairman of the Shari'ah Supervisory Committee of Social Islami Bank, and a member of the Shari'ah Supervisory Committee of First Security Islami Bank, NRBC Islami Bank, and Center for Zakat Management (CZM), reads a press release.

He held roles as a teacher and interpreter in the Saudi Arabian defence and aviation ministry.

He is the chief editor for Balagh Ash-Sharq and At-Tawhid magazines, published by Al-Jamia Al-Islamia Patiya.

He is also the Khateeb of Halishahar K-Block Central Mosque, Chattogram.

He acquired mastery of several languages including Arabic, English, Urdu and Farsi. He was born in 1972 in Cox's Bazar district.

