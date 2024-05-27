NWC Education hosts Global Study Fair 

NWC Education, a big name in higher education consultancy, proudly announced the success of their Global Study Fair - 2024, held at the prestigious Hotel Grand Palace in Jallarpar, Sylhet.

The event was a success with close to 600 enthusiastic students seeking higher education opportunities in esteemed institutions across the globe.

Students came inquiring about study programmes in the UK, USA, Australia, Canada, Finland, Denmark, Ireland, Malta, and New Zealand. Distinguished representatives from eight prestigious universities graced the event. Prospective students were happy to them directly about academic programs, scholarships, and campus life to better understand life abroad.

The university representatives also shared personalised guidance and invaluable insights. Students also got to know in detail about the recent changes to the student visa requirements brought by the immigration offices of Australia, Canada, the UK as genuine information is always a challenge for most people to find.

NWC Education also had useful educational incentives on offer to the attending students - from complimentary laptops to free IELTS mock tests and free IELTS courses facilitated by BRIT institute, London. The fair also spotlighted the prestigious OTHM Diplomas, presenting a gateway to study abroad for ambitious individuals with study gaps. There was a marked interest of the attendees particularly towards Finland, Denmark, and Ireland showing rise in the ranks of popular higher study destinations.

"Global Study Fair - 2024 exemplifies our commitment to empowering Bangladeshi students with the resources and guidance necessary to realise their study abroad dreams," remarked Vaskar Sharma, Country Manager at NWC Education.

"We are immensely proud of the overwhelming response received at the event and this is a very good sign for our education sector."

NWC Education extends its heartfelt gratitude to all participants, university representatives, and partners whose unwavering support contributed to the resounding success of the Global Study Fair - 2024.