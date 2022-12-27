Nutri Plus launches 'Tiffin Plus' snack for children

Aiming to meet the nutritional needs of children, Care Nutrition Ltd's Nutri Plus brand has launched a product named "Tiffin Plus" in the market.

The snack contains 15 % of children's daily nutritional requirements per packet, reads a press release.

At Tapout Fitness and Babuland, Care Nutrition officials introduced three products under the Nutri Plus brand- Tiffin+ Fortified Orange Chocolate, Tiffin+ Fortified Malai Chocolate, and Tiffin+ Fortified Chocolate among the children.

An agreement has been signed between Care Nutrition and Babuland to mark the launch of the new product, whereby the first 5,000 customers will get a free Babuland entry coupon worth Tk400 with each product, the release added.

Monowarul Islam, the deputy director of the organisation, said that as the first nutrition organization in Bangladesh, this organization, a subsidiary of US-based Frontier Nutrition, is emphasizing the production of healthy food products with 6 to 23 micronutrients to meet the nutritional needs of all people.

He expressed hope that this new product will be appreciated by all and will be widely promoted as a nutrition product.

Mofazzal Hossain, the head of the sales department of the company, said that Care Nutrition Ltd is preparing food free of adulteration to ensure the nutritional needs of everyone.

He expressed hope that Nutri Plus brand products will play an important role in meeting daily nutritional needs.

HR Manager Wahida Akhtar, Strategy Manager Tanveer Haq and other officials of the head office and factory were also present at the event.