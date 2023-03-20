Nusrat Rabbee underscores recognition of Liberation War genocide

Corporates

Press Release
20 March, 2023, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2023, 06:44 pm

Related News

Nusrat Rabbee underscores recognition of Liberation War genocide

Press Release
20 March, 2023, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2023, 06:44 pm
Nusrat Rabbee underscores recognition of Liberation War genocide

Dr Nusrat Rabbee, daughter of martyred intellectual cardiologist Dr Fazle Rabbee, at a discussion on Saturday highlighted the need for getting international recognition of the genocide that took place during the Liberation War of Bangladesh. 

The event, organised under the banners of ULAB's lit salon and English department, was attended by many of the children and family members of the freedom fighters and other dignitaries. Sudeep Chakravarti gave the opening remarks, reads a press release.

Noting the ambivalence of the international community regarding the atrocities committed by the Pakistan army, Dr Rabbee mentioned that the US support for Pakistan during the war along with academic resistance from Pakistani scholars have not allowed genocide in Bangladesh to be talked about with the attention it needs.

Speaking at an event to discuss the memoir that she authored, The Spirit of 1971, Dr Rabbee reflected on the role of the intellectual martyrs in shaping the cultural, social, and political fabric of the country.

The martyrs were targeted in the third phase of the Pakistani attack when the colonisers felt that their rule was coming to an end.

"The military attack that started with the mass killing on March 25, 1971 under 'Operation Searchlight' moved to the second phase of 'Search and Destroy' and ended with the killing of the intellectuals under the third phase titled 'Scorched Earth'."

The number of casualties over the nine months can only be compared to the holocaust during the Second World War. Yet this genocide is largely ignored by the western media.

"We need to have the scholars, politicians, diaspora and lobbyists to work together to set the history straight."

The genocide of Bengali people is unique because there was a strategic attempt to obliterate the people's resistance through the killing of the masses, cleansing of the Hindu minority, and weaponising of rape.

In conversation with Prof. Shamsad Mortuza, the special adviser to the ULAB board of trustees, Dr Rabbee urged the audience to restore the spirit of Bangladesh which momentarily lost its way in the post-1975 era.

ULAB's Board of Trustee members, Ameenah Ahmed, Dr Maliha Mannan Ahmed, Kazi Inam Ahmed, Treasurer Prof Milan Kumar Bhattacharjee were present at the event. 

The event was also graced by the French Ambassador to Bangladesh, parliamentarians Suborna Mustafa and Nahid Ezahar among others.

ULAB

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Monica Makes: Bring out your inner fashionista with handcrafted jewellery

8h | Brands
Shanta Lifestyle, an interior design studio located at Bir Uttam Mir Shawkat Sarak, Dhaka. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Find your perfect statement piece with chandeliers from Shanta Lifestyle

10h | Brands
Photo: Reuters

Why most plastic can't be recycled

6h | Panorama
The picturesque Itna-Mithamoin-Austagram road goes straight through a vast haor area. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Green meadows, tourist-free roads and empty restaurants: The haors of Kishoreganj in spring

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shops reduced in TSC to restore environment

Shops reduced in TSC to restore environment

2h | TBS Stories
Is Donald Trump getting Arrested this Tuesday?

Is Donald Trump getting Arrested this Tuesday?

3h | TBS World
Chorki's 'Internsheep' will tell real life stories

Chorki's 'Internsheep' will tell real life stories

9h | TBS Entertainment
The reason behind case against Mahiya Mahi

The reason behind case against Mahiya Mahi

9h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

2
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mahindra shuts its Bangladesh subsidiary

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

At least 15 injured as Daffodil University students clash with locals in Savar

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

No definite proof of Sultan's Dine using meat of animals other than goats: Consumer rights body

6
Nokia coming back to flagship race with Magic Max
Tech

Nokia coming back to flagship race with Magic Max