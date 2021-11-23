Nurul Islam receives ‘Best Artemia Farmer’ award

Nurul Islam of Cox's Bazar Sadar upazila has been rewarded as the best farmer for his incredible success in Artemia cultivation, a type of aquatic micro-organism that is used as food for the shrimp.

Quazi Shams Afroz, Director General of the Department of Fisheries, handed over the crest to him at the annual workshop of WorldFish Bangladesh's Artemia for Bangladesh project on Monday held at Hotel Seagull of Cox's Bazar, reads a press release.

Dr Muhammad Meezanur Rahman, Technical Team Leader at Artemia for Bangladesh Project, delivered the welcome speech while Christopher Price, Regional Director of WorldFish South Asia chaired the event.

Among others, the representative of the European Union Dario Trombetta addressed the event.

Honorary mementos also handed over to Anar Ali as the best aquaculture farmer, Bedarul Alam and Belal Uddin as the best cluster leaders.

Artemia importer and owner of MKA Hatchery Main Uddin Ahmed said "despite the huge demand for Artemia in the country, it has to be imported from abroad as it is not produced" He hoped that this initiative of WorldFish would produce the best quality Artemia in the country.

Dr Muhammad Meezanur Rahman, Technical Team Leader of Artemia for Bangladesh Project in Bangladesh said "climate friendly and salt tolerant Integrated Artemia-Fish farming activities are being implemented in Cox's Bazar district with the financial support of the European Commission.