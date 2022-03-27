Nurul Azim made SBAC Bank DMD

TBS Report
27 March, 2022, 06:45 pm
Md Nurul Azim has been promoted to Deputy Managing Director of South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce Bank (SBAC).  

Prior to promotion as DMD,  Nurul Azim was the Senior Executive Vice President of the Bank as Manager of Principal Branch, reads a press release. 

He started his glorious banking career with Premier Bank in 2001 as Management Trainee Officer. Later on, he switched to Southeast Bank in 2005 and worked in credit, Foreign Trade, General Banking and other responsibilities at  Branch Banking. 

He joined National Bank Ltd in 2010 and had a very successful career progression and handled multidimensional assignments especially functional areas of Trade Services of the branch business.  

Azim joined SBAC  Bank Ltd in the year 2014 and has been working as Head of the Gulshan Branch of the bank.

