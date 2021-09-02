Nurul Alam becomes CEO of Prime Islami Securities

TBS Report
02 September, 2021, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 02 September, 2021, 05:09 pm

M Nurul Alam has joined as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Prime Islami Securities Ltd (PISL) on Wednesday.

Alam has 40 years of experience in MNCs, said a press release.

He served in Banglalink a subsidiary of NASDAQ listed international telecom service provider Company VEON Ltd headquartered at Amsterdam as Country Ethics and Compliance Officer from 2015 to July 2019, and also worked as Company Secretary and Head of Internal Audit of Orascom Telecom Bangladesh a subsidiary of Cairo based Orascom Telecom Holding (OTH) and listed in London and Cairo Stock Exchanges.

Before that he worked in the internal Audit department and subsequently as head of company secretariat in GlaxoSmithKline since 1981.

Alam also worked in a listed Life Insurance company Prime Islami Life Insurance Ltd as DMD and Company Secretary.

Alam graduated in business from Chittagong Commerce College and he holds Master of Commerce in Accounting which he received from University of Chittagong in 1994.

He obtained a Fellowship (FCS) from the Institute of Chartered Secretaries of Bangladesh. He is a Certified Compliance and Ethics Professional-International which he received from Society of Corporate Compliance & Ethics, USA.

Alam has been rendering voluntary services to several professional Institutions viz. The Institute of Internal Auditors Bangladesh, Institute of Chartered Secretaries of Bangladesh and Chartered Global Investment Analyst Institute. 

Before joining as CEO he served PISL as a Director in the Board when he could turn around the company from losing concern to compliantly profitable business and paid off all previous outstanding of borrowings to Bank and NBFI.

He expressed his commitment to contribute to the development of an ethical environment in the capital market.

