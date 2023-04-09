Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hussain appointed as managing director of Southeast Bank Limited

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hussain has been appointed as the Managing Director (MD) of Southeast Bank Limited on 5 April.

Before this appointment, he acted as the Managing Director (Current Charge) and Deputy Managing Director (DMD) of the Bank for different tenures. 

He joined Southeast Bank Limited in 2003 as assistant vice president. Lastly, he served as the head of its Principal Branch from 2018 to 2021. Starting his career in Islamic Banking as a Probationary Officer in 1991, he also served at Prime Bank Limited in various positions of different capacities.

Sadeque Hussain completed his Bachelor of Social Science-BSS (Hons.) and Master of Social Science (MSS) in Public Administration from the University of Dhaka. He also obtained Master of Business Administration (MBA) and completed Banking Professional degree-Diplomaed Associate of Institute of Bankers, Bangladesh (DAIBB). 

Having 32 years of banking experience, he has developed a wide range of expertise at both Branch Banking as well as Head Office in different capacities i.e. Credit Risk Management Division (CRMD), Credit Administration Division (CAD), Risk Management Division (RMD), Anti-Money Laundering Division (AML & CFT), Retail Banking Division, Islamic Banking Division, Branches & General Banking Division, etc. He has been associated with several renowned social and cultural organizations of the country for long. He visited many countries of the world and attended various seminars and workshops at home and abroad. 

Southeast Bank Limited / managing director

