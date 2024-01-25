Nurturing Media Talents: ULAB & TFB signs MoU

Nurturing Media Talents: ULAB & TFB signs MoU

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) and Teach for Bangladesh (TFB) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to foster a seamless collaboration aimed at recruiting students and graduates from ULAB's esteemed Department of Media Studies and Journalism.

Under the terms of the MOU, ULAB students will join TFB's communication department, contributing to content development and gaining real-world experience. The partnership, spanning from 1 January 2024 to 31 December  2026, includes an internship program, enhancing ties between the institutions, reads a press release. 

This collaboration aims to benefit students and advance the media landscape.

Prof. Imran Rahman, the vice-chancellor of ULAB, penned the agreement with Munia Islam Mozumder, chief executive officer, of Teach for Bangladesh, at the ULAB campus. 

Dr. Jude William Genilo, pro-VC, Dr. Milan Kumar Bhattacharjee, treasurer, Lt. Col. Md. Foyzul Islam (Retd.), registrar, Muhammad Aminuzzaman, senior lecturer, and other distinguished guests from both organizations were present at the event.

 

