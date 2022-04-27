Nur Mohammed joins Jamuna Bank as chairman of its board of directors

Al-Haj Nur Mohammed has been elected as the chairman of Jamuna Bank's board of directors.

He is a former Member of Parliament for Munshiganj.

Al-Haj Nur Mohammed is also the chairman of Jamuna Bank Foundation, founder of Al-Haj Nur Mohammed Trust, president of Munshiganj Chamber of Commerce and Industry and chairman of Bangladesh Anti Drug Federation.

Under his leadership, Jamuna Bank Foundation received the "Best CSR Bank 2021" award from the UK based "The Global Economics" in 2021 in recognition of corporate social responsibility, reads a press release.

Born into an aristocratic Muslim family in Munshiganj, Al-Haj Nur Mohammed completed his education from Dhaka University.