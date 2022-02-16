Numayer Alam joins BAT Bangladesh as head of trade and planning

Numayer Alam has been appointed to the BAT Bangladesh Leadership Team as the head of trade and planning.

He has had a prolific career of 18 years with the BAT Group. He started his career in trade marketing department at BAT Bangladesh and prior to his secondment in BAT East Asia Area, he served as the head of strategic planning and insights in BAT Bangladesh.

In his previous role, he spent five years in the BAT East Asia Area (EAA) (Vietnam and Cambodia) in various marketing and trade leadership positions. Most recently, he has completed a successful stint as the Head of Consumer Marketing in BAT EAA.

He completed his Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree from the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), University of Dhaka. He is also an alumnus of St. Joseph High School, Dhaka, and Notre Dame College, Dhaka.

In a message, Numayer Alam shared, "I am passionate about creating a working environment with diversity, inclusion, empowerment and ownership which I believe is fundamental to sustainable business growth."

