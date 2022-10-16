NUB English dept organises grand get together on its 20 years anniversary

The Department of English of Northern University Bangladesh organised a grand get together ceremony on October 15 to celebrate its 20 years anniversary at its permanent campus premises in Ashkona, Dhaka.

Prof Dr Anwar Hossain, vice chancellor of Northern University Bangladesh was present on the occasion as the chief guest.

Md Ruhul Amin, DIG of Bangladesh Police, graced the programme as the guest of honour.

Prof Dr Nazrul Islam, pro-vice chancellor; Prof Dr Mohammad Ekramol Islam, treasurer of the university was present as special guests along with Mondip Gharai, additional district commissioner of Barishal district; renowned actor Ahmed Sharif, and Commodore

M Monirul Islam (Retd), registrar at Northern University Bangladesh.

The event was chaired by Prof Dr Anwarul Karim, dean at faculty of Humanities and Social Science, and moderated by the head of the Department of English, Mohammad Jashim Uddin.

It was a daylong programme which provides a great opportunity to the students to meet and greet some renowned scholars and professionals of Bangladesh.

The event also highlighted all the achievements of the department of English of the last twenty years.

In the event, the chief guest mentioned the sincerity and hard work of the department people throughout the years.

He also congratulated them for being able to organise such an enjoyable event for all its students and faculty members and wished it to have every possible success in the future.