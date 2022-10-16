NUB English dept organises grand get together on its 20 years anniversary

Corporates

16 October, 2022, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 16 October, 2022, 06:37 pm

Related News

NUB English dept organises grand get together on its 20 years anniversary

16 October, 2022, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 16 October, 2022, 06:37 pm
NUB English dept organises grand get together on its 20 years anniversary

The Department of English of Northern University Bangladesh organised a grand get together ceremony on October 15 to celebrate its 20 years anniversary at its permanent campus premises in Ashkona, Dhaka. 

Prof Dr Anwar Hossain, vice chancellor of Northern University Bangladesh was present on the occasion as the chief guest.

Md Ruhul Amin, DIG of Bangladesh Police, graced the programme as the guest of honour. 

Prof Dr Nazrul Islam, pro-vice chancellor; Prof Dr Mohammad Ekramol Islam, treasurer of the university was present as special guests along with Mondip Gharai, additional district commissioner of Barishal district; renowned actor Ahmed Sharif, and Commodore

M Monirul Islam (Retd), registrar at Northern University Bangladesh. 

The event was chaired by Prof Dr Anwarul Karim, dean at faculty of Humanities and Social Science, and moderated by the head of the Department of English, Mohammad Jashim Uddin. 

It was a daylong programme which provides a great opportunity to the students to meet and greet some renowned scholars and professionals of Bangladesh. 

The event also highlighted all the achievements of the department of English of the last twenty years. 

In the event, the chief guest mentioned the sincerity and hard work of the department people throughout the years. 

He also congratulated them for being able to organise such an enjoyable event for all its students and faculty members and wished it to have every possible success in the future.

Northern University Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Bariq's shimmering accessories will make heads turn

4h | Mode
Nusrat Akhtar Lopa, a popular online brand promoter, during a live video.

'The more followers, the higher you earn': Step into the world of online brand promoters

10h | Panorama
Lessons in focus management

Lessons in focus management

7h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

The global energy order is unravelling fast: Welcome to World War E

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

All Akij products under one roof

All Akij products under one roof

1h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Is the end near for the Russia-Ukraine War?

7h | Videos
Details of 2022 T20 World Cup

Details of 2022 T20 World Cup

21h | Videos
Flying car takes public flight in Dubai

Flying car takes public flight in Dubai

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
Photo: UNB
Education

Times Higher Education Rankings 2023: DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities

5
A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones
Telecom

A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones

6
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back