NU celebrates Saraswati Puja for first time 

14 February, 2024, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2024, 09:46 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

For the first time after its establishment, the National University has celebrated Saraswati Puja in a colourful manner.

This universal festival was celebrated on 14 February 2024 at the main campus of the university in Gazipur.

The puja programme officially started with the installation of the idol at 8 am.

Cultural programmes and discussions were held as well.

Visiting the puja mandap and participating in the discussion meeting as the chief guest, Vice-Chancellor Md Moshiur Rahman said, 'Saraswati Puja has been organised for the first time in National University as a unique sign of religious harmony and non-sectarianism.

"May this Saraswati Puja, a unique example of a wonderful unity between people, bring prosperity to all. Everyone in our society has religious beliefs. That religious belief brings discipline among people. Day-long adoration and worship provide opportunities for self-surrender and closeness to God, which exists in all religions."

