NSU's Quazi Tafsirul Islam Launches 'Career Excellence' Book for Aspiring Professionals

Quazi Tafsirul Islam, a Senior Lecturer at North South University School of Business and the Coordinator for the North South University Startup Incubator Program, NSU Startups Next, was excited to announce the launch of his latest book, 'Career Excellence'.

This essential guide, tailored for young adults and students eager to optimize their time and efforts to achieve their career aspirations, was unveiled at an event on February 6, 2024. The ceremony occurred in the North South University Business School's conference room, marking a significant addition to the literary and educational landscape.

The unveiling of 'Career Excellence' was graced by the Dean of the Business School at North South University, Dr. Helal Ahammad, highlighting the institution's support and recognition of the book's value to students and young professionals alike.

'Career Excellence' is a pivotal resource designed to empower the next generation to navigate their path to professional success with confidence and strategy. The book, published by Odommo Prokash, is prominently featured at the Ekushey Book Fair 2024. It is available at Odommo Prokash's stall, number 39, and is also available for purchase on Rokomari.com.