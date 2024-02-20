NSU's policy-making competition EconProdigy open for registration

Photo: Courtesy

The country's largest economic policy-making competition, EconProdigy, is back in full swing at North South University after a four-year hiatus, calling on students from all universities and majors to participate in one of the most anticipated inter-university competitions across the nation.

The nationally acclaimed competition is the brainchild of North South University's Young Economists' Forum Club. As the premier policy-making competition in Bangladesh, EconProdigy is the flagship event of the Young Economists' Forum.

EconProdigy challenges young minds from universities all over the country, irrespective of their disciplines or majors, to address and analyze real-world economic trends and dire problems that persist in the economy and craft economic policies that effectively tackle these prevailing issues.

This year's theme has been unveiled as "Inflation-Instability-Innovation." The bold theme presents students with the opportunity to invent feasible yet innovative policies that can potentially curb nationwide soaring prices that have distressed households and businesses alike and control the alarming levels of inflation to an economically healthy range.

The competition will feature three rounds, each offering a unique challenge that demands a different combination of skill sets. The first round, "Beyond The Headlines," will be a case-cracking test that will challenge participants to solve a case study. The first round will be followed by the workshop "Navigating The Complexities of Today for An Economic Future." The workshop will aim to enhance the participant's skills, knowledge, and confidence in policy-making by providing necessary insights to understand economic cases and analyze policy issues. The second round, "Cross-Talk," will involve debates among participant teams, pitting them against each other to make the best arguments on divisive motions related to the theme of the competition. In the third and final round, "Policy Dialogue," participant teams will present their recommended policies to a live audience, after which they will undergo a question-answer session with a panel of esteemed experts. The event will conclude with an award ceremony attended by the honorable chief guests, sponsors, partners, and dignitaries

EconProdigy 6.0 is the latest chapter in one of the most prestigious inter-university policy-making competitions in the country, and registration for this long-awaited competition is currently ongoing.

Register here: https://forms.gle/cuLqJmCLpBQsMT9BA