NSU Welcomes Yunnan Delegation: Inaugural Ceremony and Cross-Cultural Collaboration

North South University's Confucius Institute organized a photo exhibition titled 'Yunnan: A Many-Splendored Life,' with the opening ceremony taking place at the NSU Exhibition Hall today.

The exhibition was sponsored by the Chinese Embassy in Bangladesh, the Information Office of the Yunnan Provincial People's Government, and the Foreign Affairs Office of the Yunnan Provincial People's Government. An inaugural ceremony for the China-South Asia Center for Sociocultural Studies (CSCSS) was also conducted during an official visit of a Chinese delegation. This significant occasion was jointly organized by the Department of Political Science and Sociology (PSS), the South Asian Institute of Policy & Governance (SIPG), and the Confucius Institute of North South University (CINSU).

China-South Asia Center for Sociocultural Studies (CSCSS) is an interdisciplinary initiative to facilitate the academic study of sociocultural and economic issues through evidence-based and empirical research at North South University (NSU).

Special guests of the seminar were Professor Hu Jinming, Vice President of Yunnan University, Kunming, China, and Mr. PENG Bin, Deputy Director General of Publicity Department of the CPC Yunnan Provincial Party Committee and Chairman of Yunnan Provincial Civilization Office. The Chinese foreign delegation also included four high officials of the Yunnan Provincial Government. The Honorable Vice Chancellor of North South University, Professor Atiqul Islam, and respected Cultural Counselor of the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Bangladesh, Mr. Yue Liwen were also present at the event.

Professor Dr. Abdur Rob Khan, Treasurer of NSU, Professor Dr. Sk. Tawfique M. Haque, Dean (IC), School of Humanities & Social Sciences (SHSS), and Director, South Asian Institute of Policy and Governance (SIPG), NSU, Dr. Bulbul Siddiqi, Director, Confucius Institute at NSU and Associate Professor Department of Political Science and Sociology, NSU, Ms. Ma Xiaoyan, Chinese Director, Confucius Institute at NSU, Dr. Harisur Rahman, Coordinator of China-South Asia Sociocultural Studies (CSCSS) and Associate Professor in the Media, Communication, and Journalism (MCJ) Program, also present at the event.

In his speech, Professor Atiqul Islam said that the partnership between NSU and Yunnan University will be strengthened by cultural collaboration such as this event.

Mr. Peng Bin, Deputy Director General of the Publicity Department of the CPC, Yunnan Provincial Party Committee emphasized the cross-cultural ties between China and Bangladesh.

Professor Hu Jinming stressed the collaboration between NSU and YNU. He also proposed to translate the book of Bangabandhu Sheikh Majibur Rahman's book 'Amar Dekha Noyachin' into the Chinese language. He further added that a joint conference could be arranged by NSU and YNU.

Dr. Rahman said CSCSS is an interdisciplinary initiative to facilitate the academic study of sociocultural and economic issues through evidence-based and empirical research at North South University (NSU). It is also officially affiliated with the School of Ethnology and Sociology, Yunnan University, Kunming, China.

Yunnan Province artists at the Confucius Institute's exhibition featured traditional Chinese folk music. Attendees can don Hanfu attire, enjoy a 360-degree photo session, and join a lively quiz for a chance to win attractive Chinese-themed gift packs.