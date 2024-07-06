NSU welcomes freshers in 'Orientation Summer 2024' programme

North South University (NSU) hosted its Summer semester orientation program. The semester-wise orientation program, which serves as a significant event for NSU freshers, aimed to acquaint students with the university's culture and academic approach.

In the Orientation program, 18 students were awarded merit-based 100 percent scholarships for their remarkable performance on the undergraduate (honours) admission test, reads a press release.

The distinguished Chief Guest of the event was Mr. Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, Editor, The Daily Observer; the Guest of Honour was Mr. Javed Muneer Ahmad, Chairman, Board of Trustees, NSU; the Special Guest was Mrs. Seema Ahmad, Member, Board of Trustees, NSU. The session was chaired by Professor Abdur Rob Khan, Treasurer and Pro Vice-Chancellor (In Charge), NSU.

The program commenced with a recitation from the Holy Quran and the National Anthem, followed by a documentary showcasing the essence of NSU.

NSU Registrar Dr. Ahmed Tazmeen delivered the welcome speech to the new batch of students. He stated, "You are about to set out on a new journey that will shape the rest of your life. North South University is proud to be your partner in this journey."

Professor Sk. Tawfique M. Haque, Dean (AC) of the School of Humanities and Social Sciences, Professor Mohammad Sahadet Hossain, Dean of the School of Engineering and Physical Sciences, Professor Helal Ahammad, Dean of the School of Business and Economics, and Professor Dipak Kumar Mitra, Dean of the School of Health and Life Sciences introduced their respective schools.

Chief Guest Mr. Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury said, "You are the future leaders of the country. You are fortunate enough to be a student at this university. NSU is maintaining its quality with its research-based quality education."

Addressing the students, Guest of Honour Mr. Javed Muneer Ahmad said, "The next four years will pass very quickly. It is a unique environment where you can explore, learn, expand yourselves, and achieve things you never thought possible. Take advantage of this time. Move forward positively and build upon the success you have already achieved."

Special Guest Mrs. Seema Ahmad, while addressing the students, said, "My father always told me, 'You may not always do good, but do not harm others.' Always remember it as you embark on your wonderful future journey."

Session Chair Professor Abdur Rob Khan thanked everyone and said, "The university is a multidisciplinary, multi-racial, and diverse place. When you enter the classroom for the first time, you will find many perspectives and backgrounds represented. Beyond the classroom, engage yourself fully in the academic and extracurricular activities to maximize your experience and growth."