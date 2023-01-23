NSU welcomes 2,000 spring semester students

The Mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, urged students to contribute to the country's development and build a 'smart Bangladesh' by 2041 during the orientation programme held at the Plaza area of NSU.

The programme was presided over by Professor Atiqul Islam, Vice-Chancellor of NSU, and attended by special guests, including Seema Ahmad, Shahriar Kamal, and Yasmin Kamal, members of the Board of Trustees of NSU, reads a press release.

Some 2,000 students were admitted to the upcoming spring semester for undergraduate (honors) courses in 16 departments across the university's four schools. Additionally, 48 students received merit-based scholarships based on their outstanding admission test results.

Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh urged students to use their knowledge and skills to contribute to the country's development and emphasised the need for PhD programmes at private universities, particularly at NSU.

Seema Ahmad advised students to seek, speak, write, and discover the truth.

Shahriar Kamal encouraged students to embrace new ideas and challenges and emphasized the importance of kindness in personal and professional lives.

Welcoming the new students, Professor Atiqul Islam urged them to take advantage of the resources available at the university to achieve their goals and urged the government to allow NSU to offer Ph.D. programs. Other speakers included Professor Dr M Ismail Hossain, Pro-Vice Chancellor, and Deans of the Four Schools. The program was moderated by Dr. Nazia Manzoor, Assistant Professor of the Department of English and Modern Languages, Asif Bin Ali, Faculty member of the Media and Journalism Program, and Deputy Director of the Public Relations Office at NSU, and concluded with a colorful cultural performance.

After the orientation, special orientation programs were held in respective departments. Professor Sk. Tawfique M Haque, PhD, Chairman, Department of Political Science & Sociology, welcomed 23 new students of the Media and Journalism programme.