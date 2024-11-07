NSU Vice-Chancellor applauds B-MEET ninth Batch Closing Ceremony

The Career and Placement Centre (CPC) at North South University had the distinctive privilege of hosting the Closing Ceremony for the 9th cohort of the Bangladesh Miyazaki ICT Engineers' Educational Training Project (B-MEET).

The ceremony was graced by the distinguished presence of Professor Abdul Hannan Chowdhury, Vice-Chancellor of North South University, who delivered an inspiring speech that underscored the crucial role of global educational partnerships. Professor Chowdhury noted, "Japan's cultural heritage is diverse and extensive, which presents an extraordinary opportunity for a more profound understanding of other cultures. By engaging in cultural interactions and exchanging knowledge, we can broaden our global perspective and advocate for a more harmonious world. I strongly suggest our students pursue career opportunities on an international scale, as this will enable them to contribute significantly to global innovation and collaborative endeavours and acquire invaluable experience."

Professor Yasunori Yano, Sub-Project Manager of B-MEET, delivered an insightful overview of the University of Miyazaki (UoM), underscoring the pivotal importance of this training initiative. Additionally, Ms. Sina Sardar, an Assistant Professor from the University of Miyazaki, and Ms. Nanae Yamauchi, a distinguished Japanese language instructor at the University of Miyazaki, congratulated the trainees for their exceptional accomplishments.

The successful graduates stated their transformative experiences, highlighting the program's impact on their business etiquette, Japanese language proficiency, and nuanced comprehension of the Japanese job market. During the certificate presentation ceremony, twenty-five dedicated trainees were recognised for their outstanding performance and evaluated based on successful program completion, active engagement, and impeccable attendance. These certificates testify to their commitment to excellence and preparedness to contribute to the job market.

In the closing remarks, Professor Mohammad Khasro Miah, Director of the Career and Placement Centre (CPC), commended the trainees' extraordinary achievements and the collaborative spirit fostered by B-MEET. As the graduates of the 9th Batch embark on their professional journeys, the CPC at North South University is enthusiastic about its ongoing role in nurturing future leaders in the ICT sector and reinforcing the connections between Bangladesh and Japan.