NSU students vists Coca-Cola Bangladesh Office

A group of students from North South University's School of Business and Economics recently had the unique opportunity to tour the Coca-Cola factory in Comilla.

Coordinated by NSU in collaboration with Abdul Monem Beverage Ltd., the official Coca-Cola bottler in Bangladesh, the visit provided a valuable platform to bridge academia and industry. Through this initiative, students witnessed the intricacies of the production process behind one of the world's most iconic beverages.

The students, currently enrolled in an operations management course, experienced firsthand the practical applications of critical academic concepts such as production efficiency, quality control, and logistics. The group was accompanied by the Department of Management: Md faculty members. Mofassel Hossain, Hamida Mosharraf Moniea, and Bashir Ashhab Khan. Together, they explored the advanced technology and processes Coca-Cola employs to sustain high-quality, large-scale manufacturing.

A highlight of the tour was the Q&A session with field experts from the factory, where students could engage directly with administrative supervisors. This interactive discussion allowed students to explore both technical operations and broader marketing and strategic questions, shedding light on how Coca-Cola adapts its global manufacturing standards to the local market in Bangladesh.

The experience was part of North South University's broader mission to connect theoretical learning with real-world applications. By immersing students in a genuine operational environment, the university reinforces its commitment to equipping future business and management professionals with a strong foundation in industry practices.

This hands-on visit has deepened the students' understanding of operations management and provided them with insights into the career paths available in the field, marking a memorable and impactful addition to their academic journey.