NSU Startups Next's "Lead, Innovate, Inspire" seminar highlights achievements of women-Led startups

NSU Startups Next's flagship seminar, "Lead, Innovate, Inspire: Shaping the Future of Women-Led Startups," on March 11, 2024, was a resounding success, celebrating the monumental achievements of women entrepreneurs in Bangladesh. Moderated by coordinators Mohammed Evan, Quazi Tafsirul Islam and Faiz Ibne Hossain, the event brought together industry forerunners to inspire and empower the next generation of women-led startups.

Sylvana Q. Sinha, Founder, Chairperson, and CEO of Praava Health, took the stage, providing a powerful vision for the future of women-led enterprises in the country, shared her insights:

"If women participate in the global economy equivalently to the level men participate in, and rise to the occasion and are welcomed we have a huge opportunity to create change in this world."

The event shed light on the unique challenges faced by women entrepreneurs while highlighting their remarkable resilience and innovative spirit. Through thought-provoking discussions and valuable networking opportunities, "Lead, Innovate, Inspire" empowered participants to drive positive change and pave the way for a more inclusive and equitable startup ecosystem in Bangladesh.

NSU Startups Next's commitment to supporting and promoting women-led startups is a part of the new Women-Led Startups Stream for their flagship incubation 3.0- 'The Next Launchpad'. The exclusive stream provides tailored guidance, funding channels and endless other opportunities to female co-founders aspiring to establish their startups. Applications for the tailored stream are open now. For more information, please check out their Facebook page.