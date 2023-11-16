NSU scientist awarded prestigious Galileo Galilei medal

In a remarkable recognition of his groundbreaking contributions to the fields of optical and quantum manipulation, Dr Mahdy Rahman Chowdhury, a prominent figure from North South University's (NSU) Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, has been awarded the prestigious 2023 Galileo Galilei Medal by the International Commission for Optics (ICO).

Dr Chowdhury became the first Bangladeshi scientist to receive this globally acclaimed award, placing him among the esteemed ranks of the ICO's Golden Book. His exceptional achievement elevates Bangladesh's standing in the international scientific community and serves as a beacon of inspiration for aspiring Bangladeshi scientists, reads a press release.

A distinguished academic and researcher, Dr Chowdhury's association with NSU has been marked by impeccable credentials, including extensive publications in leading scientific journals such as Nature Publishing Group's Light: Science & Applications, ACS Nano, and Optics Express. His pivotal role in establishing the NSU Optics Lab in 2018, supported by NSU and The World Academy of Sciences (TWAS), has fostered cutting-edge research. Under his mentorship, several students have secured full scholarships for Ph.D. programs at world-renowned institutions like Cornell University and Johns Hopkins University.

Dr Chowdhury, an alumnus of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), obtained his BSc. in EEE in 2011. He secured a PhD in optics from the National University of Singapore, joining NSU in 2017. His academic journey is adorned with accolades such as the NSU Research Excellence Award, which he has received twice, and the UGC Gold Medal Award 2018 for outstanding research achievements.