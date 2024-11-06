NSU ranks as number one private university in the country

North South University (NSU) is 155th in the QS Asia University Rankings 2025.

In other words, NSU is yet again the #1 private university in the country. Also note that NSU's 155th position makes it the second-best university in the country, including all private and public universities.

This year, 984 universities are ranked across 25 Asian countries. The significant leap from last year's 191st position to this year's 155th in QS Asia shows the university's dedication to constant improvement in education and research.

Professor Dr Abdul Hannan Chowdhury, the Vice Chancellor of NSU, noted that the result reflects the dedication and hard work of the entire NSU family—students, faculty, staff, and alumni. Professor Chowdhury also expressed his joy to see a large number of Bangladeshi universities join the ranking this year.