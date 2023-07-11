NSU ranked among 201-250 in Times Higher Education Young University Rankings in 2023

NSU ranked among 201-250 in Times Higher Education Young University Rankings in 2023

North South University (NSU) is the only university from Bangladesh ranked in the Times Higher Education (THE) Young University Rankings in 2023. 

Released worldwide on 3rd July, THE Young University Rankings lists the world's best universities that are 50 years old or younger, reads a press release.

This year's ranking used 13 performance indicators across all the core missions of THE – teaching, research, knowledge transfer, and international outlook – to provide the most comprehensive and balanced comparisons.

Eleven Bangladeshi universities provided data for the YUR 2023. Only NSU met THE's eligibility criteria to receive a rank in the 201-250 band among 605 universities. 

Congratulating the NSU family for achieving this unique feat, NSU Vice-Chancellor Professor Atiqul Islam also acknowledged the support of the Ministry of Education and the University Grants Commission. "We wish better results for other Bangladeshi universities in future rounds," Professor Islam said, adding that NSU will continue to achieve even more glory in the coming years.

