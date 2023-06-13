NSU organises day-long workshop on 'Brain Health Research'

Corporates

Press Release
13 June, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2023, 10:28 pm

Related News

NSU organises day-long workshop on 'Brain Health Research'

Press Release
13 June, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2023, 10:28 pm

The Department of Public Health of North South University (NSU) organised a day-long workshop for the early and mid-level researchers of Bangladesh to develop research capacity and become familiar with several tools and tests used to conduct neurocognitive developmental research. 

The workshop, organised as part of a funded project by the renowned National Institutes of Health (NIH), was participated by researchers from both NSU and several other institutions and universities in the USA and Bangladesh, reads a press release.

The chief guest of the inaugural session was Professor Dr Hasan Mahmud Reza, Dean, School of Health and Life sciences. Among the other dignitaries Dr. Khalid M Khan from Sam Houston State University, USA, Dr. Khaliquzzaman from BSMMU, Dr. Al Fazal Khan, Head, Matlab Hospital, icddrb and Dr. Mohammad Delwer Hossain Hawlader, Chair of the Department of Public Health, North South University, were present. 

A group of five students from Sam Houston State University joined this training programme, enriching the experience with their presence. The training programme drew participation from over 100 individuals representing 21 different institutions across Bangladesh.

The workshop was conducted by skilled professionals in the field of public health on major areas of epidemiology, neuropsychological and mental health, detailed and step-by-step procedure on how to write a research protocol for neurocognitive research and a very interactive session on neurocognitive test instruments-computer-adapted batteries. Several other influencing factors in the field of research were also discussed in detail. The workshop involved presenting the applications of neurocognitive test tools, followed by demonstration and trial tests. Participants actively participated in live demonstration sessions, and the workshop came to an end on a pleasant note. 

NSU

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Your best options for functional and durable kitchen taps

8h | Habitat
Caption: Accent furniture pieces like lounge chairs accentuate soft furnishings, enhancing the vibe of summer.

Interior design tips: Summer decor ideas for home makeover

8h | Habitat
Currently, Shofik supplies three to 3.5 tonnes of rice every month and the demand is growing. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Electric husking pedal: One small innovation, one big business for SOA Bangladesh

8h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

'Solitary confinement of animals is the same as solitary confinement of humans'

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladeshi lychee passes France lab test

Bangladeshi lychee passes France lab test

2h | TBS Insight
Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000

Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000

4h | TBS Insight
BCB going to start their own TV Channel

BCB going to start their own TV Channel

5h | TBS SPORTS
F-16 action in Ukraine war delayed

F-16 action in Ukraine war delayed

3h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

3
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

4
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

5
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

6
Illustration: TBS
Economy

'E-com potential still untapped, needs more investments'