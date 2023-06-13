NSU organises day-long workshop on 'Brain Health Research'

The Department of Public Health of North South University (NSU) organised a day-long workshop for the early and mid-level researchers of Bangladesh to develop research capacity and become familiar with several tools and tests used to conduct neurocognitive developmental research.

The workshop, organised as part of a funded project by the renowned National Institutes of Health (NIH), was participated by researchers from both NSU and several other institutions and universities in the USA and Bangladesh, reads a press release.

The chief guest of the inaugural session was Professor Dr Hasan Mahmud Reza, Dean, School of Health and Life sciences. Among the other dignitaries Dr. Khalid M Khan from Sam Houston State University, USA, Dr. Khaliquzzaman from BSMMU, Dr. Al Fazal Khan, Head, Matlab Hospital, icddrb and Dr. Mohammad Delwer Hossain Hawlader, Chair of the Department of Public Health, North South University, were present.

A group of five students from Sam Houston State University joined this training programme, enriching the experience with their presence. The training programme drew participation from over 100 individuals representing 21 different institutions across Bangladesh.

The workshop was conducted by skilled professionals in the field of public health on major areas of epidemiology, neuropsychological and mental health, detailed and step-by-step procedure on how to write a research protocol for neurocognitive research and a very interactive session on neurocognitive test instruments-computer-adapted batteries. Several other influencing factors in the field of research were also discussed in detail. The workshop involved presenting the applications of neurocognitive test tools, followed by demonstration and trial tests. Participants actively participated in live demonstration sessions, and the workshop came to an end on a pleasant note.