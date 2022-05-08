NSU MIBC draws the curtain On MarXcellence 2022

Samsung presents MarXcellence 2022 in association with Intelligent Machines was recently held to acquaint undergraduate students with the practical side of digital marketing through first-hand experience in the context of a rapidly digitizing world.

This dynamic event was organised by the Marketing and International Business Club of North South University (NSU MIBC), said a press release.

MarXcellence 2022, following the much-acclaimed MarXcellence 2021, went regional this year to invite students from the South-Asian region.

More than 2000 students from over 60 universities across 4 countries, namely India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Bangladesh participated in this competitive event.

MarXcellence 2022 made history with a whopping 553 teams registering for the competition.

The registration period was from March 19th to March 30th and the competition officially took -+ off on 1April where the participants had to compete their way through three unique, rigorous and enervating rounds.

The Grand Final of the three-round competition was held on April 23rd at the North South University premises.

Hwansung Woo, Managing Director and Country Manager of Samsung Electronics Bangladesh, the Title Sponsor of MarXcellence 2022, delivered the keynote address as the Chief Guest at this event. In his speech, he highlighted the importance of digital marketing and the role of the youth in today's digital transformation.

"We are on the brink of the 4th industrial revolution and digital marketing has turned out to be a game-changer. I feel very proud that the youth are very passionate about digital marketing and this event itself attests to this fact."

The competition consisted of three different rounds and two workshops.

The first round was an online-based round where the teams were given a real-life marketing case that they had to solve within three days. Out of 553, 30 teams qualified for the second round where they had the opportunity to come up with innovative start-up marketing ideas and present them virtually to a panel of esteem judges.

Only 6 teams made it to the third and final round which took place at North South University. The teams presented a fully integrated digital marketing strategy to a judging panel comprising industry veterans in the Grand Finale.

Additionally, the participants were guided and groomed throughout the event through two workshops, one held physically at North South University, while the other held virtually.

The first workshop was conducted by digital marketing specialists, where participants learned the efficient use of digital marketing tools with a particular focus on startups. The second workshop featured an industry expert who shed light on the specifics of marketing promotions, research, and branding. The workshops gave the participants the opportunity to take a step closer to the corporate world and create valuable connections for the future.

The first, second, and third place winners received prize money of BDT 1,00,000, BDT 60,000, and BDT 40,000 respectively. Adding to that, all the members of the top three teams earned themselves an opportunity to be fast-tracked to the prestigious Robi Internship Program. Team SINBAD N CO from the University of Dhaka secured the Championship title with Team Freaks and Greeks from the University of Rajshahi landing the 1st Runners Up position and Team Gameplan from Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) following close with the 2nd Runners Up position.

The biggest digital marketing competition in Bangladesh gone regional received huge appraisals from the distinguished guests, judges, and the participants.

NSU MIBC looks forward to holding more competitions to help the driven youths to tap into their creative potential and prepare them for future challenges.