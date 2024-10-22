NSU Hosts US Higher Education Seminar

22 October, 2024, 12:30 pm
NSU Hosts US Higher Education Seminar

North South University (NSU) hosted an insightful seminar today on 'Higher Education Opportunities in the USA,' attracting an enthusiastic audience of students, faculty members, and distinguished guests.

The event aimed to guide students aspiring to study in the United States, offering valuable insights into the application process and academic pathways available abroad.

As the Chief Guest, Stephen Ibelli, Public Affairs Counsellor at the U.S. Embassy in Dhaka, attended the seminar. In his speech, Ibelli highlighted the transformative impact of American education, stating, 'World-class American education is truly life-changing. Bangladeshi students in the U.S. act as ambassadors, connecting the two countries through shared experiences.'

The seminar was presided over by NSU Vice-Chancellor Professor Abdul Hannan Chowdhury, who underscored the significance of higher education in developing global leaders. He encouraged students to take full advantage of international study programmes to broaden their horizons and advance their careers.

