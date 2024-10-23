NSU hosts Grameenphone Next Business Leader Programme

The Career and Placement Center (CPC) at North South University (NSU) organized the Grameenphone (GP) Next Business Leader Programme, a flagship event aimed at guiding students towards successful careers in the telecommunications industry. A significant part of the event was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between North South University and Grameenphone, which establishes a strategic partnership to create numerous opportunities, fostering collaboration and providing NSU students with real-world exposure to the telecom sector.

Professor Abdul Hannan Chowdhury, the Vice Chancellor of NSU, delivered a motivating address, emphasizing the importance of industry exposure for developing future leaders. He remarked, "This partnership with Grameenphone provides our students with invaluable opportunities to bridge the gap between academic knowledge and professional excellence. The Next Business Leader program offers a significant opportunity for students to attain prestigious positions within an esteemed international company like Grameenphone."

The GP Next Business Leader Programme is a twelve-month initiative for final-year undergraduate students and recent graduates, designed to accelerate careers in the global telecom sector. Participants will engage in live projects, receive mentorship from industry experts, and gain valuable experience in an international environment.

Prominent individuals from Grameenphone attended the event, including Mr. Syed Masud Mahmood, Head of HR Strategy, Partnering & Recruitment Operations; Mr. Rifaqat Rasheed, Head of Talent Management & Governance; Mr. Ashfaque Hossain, Employer Brand Expert; Ms. Fyeeza Fyruz, Digital Development and Innovation Manager; and Ms. Aurthima Naznoor, HR Business Partner.

In his keynote address, Mr. Syed Masud Mahmood highlighted the significance of early career development, stating, "Grameenphone's Next Business Leader program offers a unique opportunity for aspiring business professionals to learn from experts and gain real-world experience." Mr. Rifaqat Rasheed added, "We are excited to visit North South University and engage with some of the brightest students keen to start their leadership journey with us."

Nearly 300 NSU students attended the event, engaging directly with Grameenphone executives to learn about the company's brand and culture. They explored how the Next Business Leader Programme can propel their careers through leadership training, mentorship, and hands-on experiences.

Professor Mohammad Khasro Miah, Director of CPC, expressed his enthusiasm in his closing remarks: "We are thrilled to host Grameenphone's Next Business Leader Programme and provide our students with this unique career-building opportunity. This partnership reflects our commitment to bridging the gap between academia and industry, creating pathways for our students to thrive in the corporate world."

The event was a valuable learning experience and a testament to the strong bond between academia and industry, offering students a clear roadmap to success in their professional journeys.