NSU hosts day-long discussion on mental health in workplace

North South University (NSU) organised a day-long discussion program titled "Mental Health in the Workplace," bringing together mental health experts, professionals, and students to address mental health challenges in today's work environments.

The event commenced with a welcome address by Prof Dr Mahbubur Rahman, chair of the Department of History & Philosophy at NSU. The panel featured renowned experts, including Dr Sadhana Bhagwat, team lead for Non-Communicable Diseases and Mental Health at WHO Bangladesh; Engr Pranjit Lal Shil from Quantum Foundation; musician and mental health volunteer Ms Farzana Wahid Shayan; and Dr Moniruzzaman, coordinator of Quantum Heart Club. Professor Abdul Hannan Chowdhury, vice-chancellor of NSU, attended as a special guest.

During his address, Professor Abdul Hannan Chowdhury highlighted the role of educational institutions in raising mental health awareness and emphasised the importance of creating empathetic, well-structured workplace ecosystems that prioritise mental well-being and professional growth.

Each panelist offered valuable insights into managing mental health challenges and fostering a supportive work culture. Dr Sadhana Bhagwat shared global perspectives on mental health, stressing the importance of maintaining a work-life balance. Engr Pranjit Lal Shil discussed the benefits of meditation and introduced practical techniques to help alleviate stress. Dr Moniruzzaman spoke about the role of probiotics in maintaining digestive health and overall physical well-being. Ms Farzana Wahid Shayan highlighted the therapeutic power of music in stress management and noted that mental health is influenced by the environment, linking societal justice to better well-being.

The program also included an engaging Q&A session, where participants discussed workplace challenges and strategies for creating healthier work environments. Prof Sk Tawfique M Haque, acting dean of the School of Humanities & Social Sciences at NSU, thanked the panelists for their insights, stressing the importance of mental health for both students and employees.

As part of the event, there was a screening of "Inside Out II," a film exploring themes of emotional resilience, which further sparked conversation on mental health awareness. Prof Abdur Rob Khan, treasurer and pro-vice-chancellor (in charge) at NSU, addressed the audience, encouraging people to reduce anxiety linked to social events. The event concluded with a vote of thanks from Dr Mushfiqul Anwar Siraji, assistant professor, Department of History & Philosophy, NSU.