NSU honours martyred intellectuals with solemn tributes and discussions

North South University (NSU) today marked the Martyred Intellectuals Day of 2023 with a series of poignant events and reflective seminars, paying homage to the intellectuals who sacrificed their lives during Bangladesh's fight for independence.

The day commenced with a heartfelt tribute at the Martyred Intellectuals Memorial in Rayer Bazaar, Dhanmondi, led by Professor of Economics Dr. M. Ismail Hossain. This significant event saw the participation of academic and non-academic staff and various student groups from NSU under the coordination of the NSU BNCC.

In the afternoon, the focus shifted to an insightful seminar at AUDI-801 within the university. The seminar was graced by Mr. Javed Muneer Ahmad, Chairman of the Board of Trustees at NSU, as the special guest. At the same time, Ms. Aroma Dutta, a Parliament member and legendary Dhirendranath Dutta's granddaughter, attended as the chief guest. Professor Dr. Abdur Rob Khan, Treasurer of NSU, chaired the session.

The event began with a recitation from the Holy Quran, followed by a minute of silence to honor the memory of the martyrs. Professor Dr. M. Ismail Hossain, from the Economics Department, welcomed the attendees with an opening address.

Ms. Aroma Dutta, reflecting on the brutality of December 14, expressed the collective heartache over the loss of the nation's esteemed academics, emphasizing their irreplaceable role and their lasting inspiration in the hearts of the people.

Mr. Javed Muneer Ahmad paid his respects to the martyred intellectuals. He urged the attendees to strive towards building a prosperous 'Sonar Bangla' imbued with the spirit of the Liberation War and the ideals of the martyrs.

In conclusion, Professor Dr. Abdur Rob Khan thanked all participants.