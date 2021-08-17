NSU Finance club’s 'Excelsior' to now go national

Corporates

Shah Nafis Ahammed
17 August, 2021, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 17 August, 2021, 06:51 pm

Related News

NSU Finance club’s 'Excelsior' to now go national

Undergraduate students of any disciple across all universities in Bangladesh will be able to participate in this event

Shah Nafis Ahammed
17 August, 2021, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 17 August, 2021, 06:51 pm

North-South University (NSU) Finance Club is back with the newest iteration of its Microsoft Excel expertise competition "Excelsior", this time with an aim to go national. 

Excelsior 2021, powered by UCB Stock Brokerage, in alliance with The Business Standard, is aiming at helping participants hone their Excel skills and stand out among others in a career field that is already highly competitive, said a press release issued on Tuesday.

Due to the pandemic, this edition of Excelsior 2021 will follow an online version of its traditional format in order to let participants take part while staying safe at home.

Moreover, undergraduate students of any disciple across all universities in Bangladesh will be able to participate in this event, the release said.

The event will have two workshops conducted by skilled industry professionals, followed by two distinct rounds.

In the workshops, participants will be mentored by the conductors, from the very basics of Microsoft Excel to the complex functions used in professional problem-solving.

Subsequently, the participants will be tested on their ability to use these functions in solving complex business problems to crown a Champion, the release said.

The first workshop is set to be held on 20th August, followed by the second one on August 21st. Following the conclusion of the workshop sessions, the first round of Excelsior 2021 will be held on August 22nd.

From there, the qualifying participants will be moving on to the second round, which is to be held on August 27th.

To mark the end of Excelsior 2021, a Grand Finale will be held on August 29th, where the participants securing the top 10 positions will be awarded certificates.

Moreover, the top 3 participants will get the opportunity to intern at UCB Stock Brokerage Limited. On top of that, out of a prize pool of BDT 50,000, the Champion will receive BDT 25,000, with the 1st and 2nd Runners Up receiving BDT 15,000 and BDT 10,000 respectively, the release added.

Excelsior / NSU

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Malal's concern on Afghanistan

Malal's concern on Afghanistan

3h | Videos
TBS Stories: Art galleries go virtual

TBS Stories: Art galleries go virtual

3h | Videos
Why don't girls have a pocket in their dress?

Why don't girls have a pocket in their dress?

3h | Videos
TBS Explainer: How the Taliban took over Afghanistan

TBS Explainer: How the Taliban took over Afghanistan

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

2
Neubility develops autonomous food-delivery robots using vision-based localisation and path planning technologies. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

A 22-year old Bangladeshi entrepreneur making food-delivery robots in South Korea

3
Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 
Economy

Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 

4
Photo: Sunayra Subha Pushpita
Panorama

How a Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income? Ask this teenager

5
Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 
Banking

Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 

6
Customers stage sit-in protest in front of E-orange office in Gulshan
Economy

Customers stage sit-in protest in front of E-orange office in Gulshan