NSU Finance club’s 'Excelsior' to now go national

North-South University (NSU) Finance Club is back with the newest iteration of its Microsoft Excel expertise competition "Excelsior", this time with an aim to go national.

Excelsior 2021, powered by UCB Stock Brokerage, in alliance with The Business Standard, is aiming at helping participants hone their Excel skills and stand out among others in a career field that is already highly competitive, said a press release issued on Tuesday.

Due to the pandemic, this edition of Excelsior 2021 will follow an online version of its traditional format in order to let participants take part while staying safe at home.

Moreover, undergraduate students of any disciple across all universities in Bangladesh will be able to participate in this event, the release said.

The event will have two workshops conducted by skilled industry professionals, followed by two distinct rounds.

In the workshops, participants will be mentored by the conductors, from the very basics of Microsoft Excel to the complex functions used in professional problem-solving.

Subsequently, the participants will be tested on their ability to use these functions in solving complex business problems to crown a Champion, the release said.

The first workshop is set to be held on 20th August, followed by the second one on August 21st. Following the conclusion of the workshop sessions, the first round of Excelsior 2021 will be held on August 22nd.

From there, the qualifying participants will be moving on to the second round, which is to be held on August 27th.

To mark the end of Excelsior 2021, a Grand Finale will be held on August 29th, where the participants securing the top 10 positions will be awarded certificates.

Moreover, the top 3 participants will get the opportunity to intern at UCB Stock Brokerage Limited. On top of that, out of a prize pool of BDT 50,000, the Champion will receive BDT 25,000, with the 1st and 2nd Runners Up receiving BDT 15,000 and BDT 10,000 respectively, the release added.