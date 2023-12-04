NSU Faculty's new book on sustainable business and technology in emerging economies launched

North South University announces the publication of ‘Fostering Sustainable Businesses in Emerging Economies: The Impact of Technology’.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

North South University launched a new book "Fostering Sustainable Businesses in Emerging Economies: The Impact of Technology." 

The book launch was virtually held by Emerald Publishing, UK, on 3 December 2023, reads a press release. 

This comprehensive 372-page hardback book is authored and edited by our esteemed Senior Lecturer, Quazi Tafsirul Islam, along with Dr. Richa Goel, Symbiosis International Deemed University, Pune, and Dr. Tilottama Singh, Uttaranchal University, Dehradun, India.

The virtual launch was honoured by the presence of notable guests, especially Fiona Allison, commissioning editor, Emerald Publishing, UK. Many other internationally acclaimed academics in SDGs and Sustainability such as Dr Manoranjan Sharma, chief economist, Infomerics Ratings, India, Ramamurthy Venkatesh (CEO, NETS International, UAE), Dr Kyla L. Tennin, Miss Inés Berthou Haas (Founder, Supply Chain Summit), Bolo Yaya (co-founder, Innovative Data Analytics), Dr Divya Singhal (professor, Goa Institute of Management; Chair, CSSA, GIM), Hadassa Munoz, author and Sustainability Consultant joined us. 

The book provides an in-depth look at the role of technology in promoting sustainable business practices in emerging markets. The book offers a unique perspective on the intersection of technology, sustainability, and business ethics. Topics range from incorporating Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in emerging economies to advanced discussions on Industry 5.0, machine learning, and blockchain technology and associated SDG achievements.

Fiona Allison of Emerald Publishing praised Quazi's exceptional curation of diverse global perspectives on SDGs and sustainability, highlighting the rarity of such inclusive voices. Dr Manoranjan Sharma from Infomerics Ratings applauded India's strides toward SDGs while underscoring the substantial journey ahead. Dr Kyla L. Tennin highlighted the book's relevance in tackling global challenges of economic growth and environmental sustainability through technology in emerging economies.

The book is crucial for students, scholars, and practitioners interested in the dynamic fields of technology, sustainability, and business development in emerging markets. The book is available for purchase online and also through major book retailers.

 

