NSU clinches top position among private universities in Bangladesh in QS Asia University Rankings 2024

North South University (NSU) has once again achieved a remarkable feat by clinching the top position among all private universities in Bangladesh in the latest QS Asia University Rankings 2024. NSU also has the 32nd position among Southern Asian countries.

In the latest rankings, NSU secured the 191st spot among 856 universities across Asia, an impressive advancement of 28 positions compared to the 2023 rankings. This achievement marks a significant milestone for NSU, breaking the 200-band barrier for the first time. NSU also ranked 32nd position among Southern Asia universities.

Expressing his joy at this achievement, Professor Atiqul Islam, Vice Chancellor of NSU, remarked, "We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition. It is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our faculty, staff, and students." NSU is classified as having 'high research intensity' by QS, and we aspire to position ourselves among the top 100 universities in Asia,' he added.

A total of 25 Bangladeshi universities are listed in the Asia University category, NSU being the #1 Private University in Bangladesh. The University of Dhaka and Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology preceded NSU. NSU VC also expressed his gratitude to the other Bangladeshi universities who made it to the prestigious list, noting: "We are moving forward as a country, uplifting the standards of our education system at the tertiary level."

The QS Asia University Rankings are compiled by the UK-based Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), a leading global provider of higher education rankings and intelligence. The rankings are based on a comprehensive methodology that assesses universities across various indicators, including academic reputation, employer reputation, research output, and student-to-faculty ratios.