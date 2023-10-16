NSU Center for Business Research hosts seminar on Applied Business Research in Digital Age

16 October, 2023, 10:25 pm
The Center for Business Research at North South University (NSU) hosted a seminar titled "Applied Business Research in the Digital Age" on Monday (16 October).

ANM Ziaul Islam Mithu, a distinguished industry leader and managing director of KANTAR was present as the keynote speaker, reads a press release. 

Professor Helal Ahammad, dean of the School of Business and Economics graced the occasion as the chief guest. Professor Niaz Ahmed, director of NSU Center for Business Research (NSU-CBR), inaugurated the seminar, and provided a brief overview of the centre.

Ziaul Islam Mithu, drawing from his extensive 20 years of experience in managing research activities for world-renowned brands, delivered a presentation that explored into the role of applied business research, particularly in the context of evolving technologies such as artificial intelligence, neuromarketing, and data analytics. He emphasized the significant role of applied business research in shaping the future of the corporate world by focusing on behavioral science to cultivate deeper consumer insights. 

Professor Helal Ahammad, highlighted the importance of collaboration and engagement with the industry. He concluded the seminar with a vote of thanks, expressing his gratitude to the keynote speaker, organizers, and attendees for their valuable contributions in making the event a resounding success. 

The seminar on "Applied Business Research in the Digital Age" proved to be an insightful and enlightening event, showcasing the importance of research in driving innovation and informed decision-making in today's dynamic business environment. It provided a platform for industry professionals and NSU scholars to gain a deeper understanding of the evolving landscape of business research and its implications for the corporate world.

