NSU celebrates silver jubilee of its Career and Placement Centre

North South University (NSU) organised a programme titled "Grand Silver Jubilee Celebration of the Career and Placement Centre (CPC)" on Tuesday (22 February).

The programme took place at the Syndicate Hall of North South University.

The event was organised following a hybrid system considering the Covid-19 outbreak and health risks. Esteemed guests from different organisations attended the event through the Zoom meeting platform.

Muhammad Abdul Mannan, planning minister, graced the ceremony as the chief guest, reads a press release.

The chief guest congratulated the director of CPC and stated in his speech "North South University is respected for its quality education not just in the sector of academia but outside as well." He praised the university and the Career and Placement Centre for their commendable contribution in the professional lives of their students and alumni.

Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh ITO Naoki; Yuho Hayakawa, chief representative, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Bangladesh; Syed Ershad Ahmed, president, American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh (AmCham); Azim Uddin Ahmed, chairman of the university's Board of Trustees (BOT); Benajir Ahmed and MA Kashem, members of Board of Trustees, North South University were present in the ceremony as special guests.

ABM Rashedul Hassan, treasurer, NSU; Anis Ahmed, founder & group CEO, MGH Group; Tarik Babu, president, NRB Global, USA; Prof Masud A Khan, founder of Better Bangladesh Foundation, Syed Nasir Ershad, economic minister, Embassy of Bangladesh Tokyo, Japan also graced the event as special guests.

Vice-Chancellor of NSU, Prof Atiqul Islam chaired the event. In his speech, he mentioned that NSU is one of the rare universities in the world that aspires to assure 100% employment of the students. He credited CPC for their constant effort in pursuing employers to ensure job opportunities for students and graduates.

After the establishment of NSU in 1992, the founding members of the Board of Trustees (BOT) predicted the need of creating a bridge between the university and the industries.

Their visions later led to the establishment of a Career Development Department for the first time in Bangladesh in 1996

This department, currently known as the Career and Placement Centre (CPC), was established to create networking and job opportunities for students.

2021 marked the 25th anniversary of this department. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the celebration programme was shifted to February 2022, the release added.

The programme started at 11am with Quran recitation followed by the national anthem.

Pro-Vice-Chancellor of NSU, Prof Dr M Ismail Hossain welcomed all the guests and students in his speech.

After telecasting congratulatory messages from the proud graduates of NSU, the guests inaugurated the first-ever newsletter published by CPC.

Special guests delivered their speeches and congratulated CPC on their achievement of such milestones.

ITO Naoki also congratulated CPC. He expressed his gratitude to Bangladesh Government and stated that "Today, Japan and Bangladesh enjoy closer ties than ever before".

Yuho Hayakawa talked about the projects NSU and Japanese organisations collaborated on. He expressed his hope to work on more collaborative events.

Benajir Ahmed highlighted in his speech that NSU graduates have proven to be valuable assets to companies across the world. "During our last visit to the USA, we witnessed that six NSU graduates are now working in Facebook and Google."

He expressed his hope that NSU graduates will reach every corner of the world with their merit and potential.

MA Kashem, shared his experience as one of the founding BOT members of NSU and congratulated team CPC on their achievements. He said "I hope their initiative of publishing their first official newsletter "The First Window" will showcase the workshops, events, career counselling, industry and academic collaborations and other activities of the department."

Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BOT) expressed his best wishes to team CPC stating "Team CPC is doing an astounding job in providing students with opportunities of interacting with esteemed companies and corporates through career fairs, workshops, and corporate events".

All the special guests congratulated CPC on their grand celebration and their achievements over the years.

Director of CPC Prof Mohammad Khasro Miah concluded the celebratory event by delivering his vote of thanks. His speech was followed by a cake cutting and photography session.

The event was sponsored by MGH as the Title Sponsor and Romo Group as the Apparel Partner along with Kansai Paint Nerolac and Woodpecker as Souvenir Partners.

Among others, deans, directors of various departments, department heads, senior officials, teachers and students were also present at the programme.