NSU celebrates Saraswati Puja 2024

North South University (NSU) commemorated Saraswati Puja 2024, a revered festival among the Hindu community, honoring the goddess of knowledge, music, art, and culture.

The event commenced with traditional rituals, including Puja Opening and Pushpanjali Offerings. Professor Dipak Kumar Mitra, Chair of the Dept. of Public Health at NSU, delivered a welcoming address, followed by a speech from the Special Guest Mrinmoy Chakraborty, Director, Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre, High Commission of India.

North South University's Vice-Chancellor, Professor Atiqul Islam, chaired the event, with Mrinmoy Chakraborty, serving as the special guest. Mrs. Seema Ahmed, Member of the NSU Board of Trustees, enriched the occasion with her presence as Special Guest. The event was also graced by the Treasurer and Acting Pro Vice-Chancellor, Professor Abdur Rob Khan, and the Director of the Student Affairs Office, Dr. Syeed Uz Zaman Khan, and Professor Dipak Kumar Mitra.

Mrinmoy Chakraborty lauded NSU's non-communal spirit and grand celebration of Saraswati Puja with the participation of all students irrespective of caste and creed. He called upon the students to be respectful to all religions and make a beautiful society by maintaining harmony among all.

Mrs. Seema Ahmed stated, "We must strive to gain knowledge. We have to move forward being enlightened with the light of education."

Vice-Chancellor of NSU, Professor Atiqul Islam said, North South University promotes an inclusive and multi-cultural environment. Like every year, the Saraswati Puja is organized grandly and it will continue in the future. He called upon everyone to nurture the non-communal spirit.

Among others, deans of various faculties, heads of departments, faculty members, staff, parents, and students from different departments of the university were also present at the event. This year's celebrations underscored NSU's commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive community.

Prasad Distribution provided a moment of spiritual nourishment, while cultural performances continued throughout the day, including a special classical performance by guest artists. The festivities concluded with Aroti, Pradeep Prajwalan, and the traditional Dhunuchi Dance, symbolizing joy and celebration.