NSU celebrates International Archives Day; announces plans for establishing its own archives

North South University (NSU) marked International Archives Day on 11 June with a vibrant rally and a seminar exploring the future of archives in the digital age.

The celebration was held in association with the Bangladesh Archives and Records Management Society (BARMS) and was centred around the theme "75 Years of the International Council on Archives", reads a press release.

Distinguished NSU and BARMS officials, along with numerous faculty and students, attended the rally. Professor Dr M Ismail Hossain, pro-vice-chancellor of NSU, and Professor Dr Sharif uddin Ahmed, president of BARMS, were among the key participants.

In the afternoon, a seminar chaired by Professor Dr M Emdadul Haq of the History and Philosophy Department delved into the importance of archives as crucial repositories of historical memory. The discussion also tackled the challenges posed by digital systems to traditional archival practices.

A special publication titled 'Archives in Bangladesh: Challenges and Prospects and the Making of NSU Archives' was released.

The keynote paper, presented by NSU Professor Dr Sharif Uddin Ahmed, emphasised the necessity for further modernisation of the National Archives of Bangladesh to meet the demands of the digital world.

Professor Dr M Ismail Hossain announced the imminent establishment of NSU's own archives, set to safeguard not only the university's documents but also significant private papers of eminent individuals in Bangladesh.