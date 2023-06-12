NSU celebrates International Archives Day; announces plans for establishing its own archives

Corporates

Press Release
12 June, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2023, 04:25 pm

Related News

NSU celebrates International Archives Day; announces plans for establishing its own archives

Press Release
12 June, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2023, 04:25 pm
NSU celebrates International Archives Day; announces plans for establishing its own archives

North South University (NSU) marked International Archives Day on 11 June with a vibrant rally and a seminar exploring the future of archives in the digital age.

The celebration was held in association with the Bangladesh Archives and Records Management Society (BARMS) and was centred around the theme "75 Years of the International Council on Archives", reads a press release.

Distinguished NSU and BARMS officials, along with numerous faculty and students, attended the rally. Professor Dr M Ismail Hossain, pro-vice-chancellor of NSU, and Professor Dr Sharif uddin Ahmed, president of BARMS, were among the key participants.

In the afternoon, a seminar chaired by Professor Dr M Emdadul Haq of the History and Philosophy Department delved into the importance of archives as crucial repositories of historical memory. The discussion also tackled the challenges posed by digital systems to traditional archival practices.

A special publication titled 'Archives in Bangladesh: Challenges and Prospects and the Making of NSU Archives' was released.

The keynote paper, presented by NSU Professor Dr Sharif Uddin Ahmed, emphasised the necessity for further modernisation of the National Archives of Bangladesh to meet the demands of the digital world.

Professor Dr M Ismail Hossain announced the imminent establishment of NSU's own archives, set to safeguard not only the university's documents but also significant private papers of eminent individuals in Bangladesh.

North South University (NSU)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Firms will need to plan for a sufficiently broad set of outcomes and solidify risk-management approaches. Photo: Bloomberg

Strengthening the global balance sheet

6h | Panorama
During and after the Covid-19 pandemic, the rate of school dropouts and child labourers rose proportionately in Bangladesh and many of these children never returned to school. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

World Day Against Child Labour: Pandemic dropouts make child labour elimination a pipe dream

8h | Panorama
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

1d | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Melody in Style: The dynamic fusion of music and fashion

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Why are people afraid to go switch job?

Why are people afraid to go switch job?

4h | TBS Stories
Kalapahar and Kalamanik are the attractions of Qurbani Eid in Munshiganj

Kalapahar and Kalamanik are the attractions of Qurbani Eid in Munshiganj

1d | TBS Stories
Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

2d | TBS Face to Face
You have to pay a premium if wait for good days

You have to pay a premium if wait for good days

2d | TBS Markets

Most Read

1
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

2
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

3
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

4
Illustration: TBS
Economy

'E-com potential still untapped, needs more investments'

5
An anatomy of power crisis
Energy

An anatomy of power crisis

6
FILE PHOTO: A passenger plane is seen with the moon behind as it flies over London, Britain, January 4, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Aviation

Bangladesh withholds $214m in airline funds; 2nd among top 5 countries: IATA