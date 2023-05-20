NSU, Canadian University sign MoU to foster collaborative efforts

Canadian University of Bangladesh (CUB) and North South University (NSU) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at fostering collaborative efforts.

The MoU signing ceremony took place at the NSU campus on 17 May, reads a press release.

The MoU signifies a promise to joint research endeavours, student exchange programs, teacher exchange programs, and sports and club activities.

Vice-chancellor of CUB HM Jahirul Haque expressed his optimism for the partnership and NSU Vice-Chancellor Atiqul Islam emphasised the shared vision and commitment to excellence.

Both institutions are eager to push boundaries and make a lasting impact on the educational landscape of Bangladesh.