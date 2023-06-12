NSU, BUET join hands for collaborative research and AI development

TBS Report
12 June, 2023, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2023, 01:04 pm

NSU, BUET join hands for collaborative research and AI development

TBS Report
12 June, 2023, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2023, 01:04 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

North South University (NSU) and the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) have solidified a collaborative academic partnership through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 11 June (Sunday).

The agreement aims to strengthen joint research projects, academic partnerships, publications, and other shared initiatives between the two institutions, reads a press release.

The signing ceremony was held at the BUET campus.

Professor Atiqul Islam, NSU Vice-Chancellor, the Deans, Department Chairs, and Katherine Li, Director of NSU's Office of External Affairs led the NSU delegation. Professor Dr Satya Prasad Majumder, Vice-Chancellor of BUET, represented his institution and his delegation.

Professor Islam reaffirmed NSU's commitment to research and innovation, expressing confidence that this newly-formed alliance would substantially aid the university's pursuit of academic excellence. He further emphasized the need for enhanced collaborations between public and private universities in Bangladesh.

Professor Dr Satya acknowledged BUET's pivotal role in fostering such partnerships and underscored the importance of the MoU in promoting joint research collaboration.

A notable aspect of the MoU is the shared focus on the research and development of Artificial Intelligence (AI). The two leading universities aim to synergize their efforts to explore the burgeoning potential of AI technology. As part of the agreement, BUET's Research and Innovation Centre for Science and Engineering (RISE) will work closely with NSU to facilitate AI-focused projects.

With this strategic partnership, NSU and BUET hope to contribute significantly to the academic and scientific research community, heralding a new era of collaboration and innovation in Bangladesh.

