NSU and UNESCO Dhaka celebrate Global Media and Information Literacy Week

North South University (NSU) and UNESCO Dhaka jointly inaugurated Global Media and Information Literacy (MIL) Week 2024 with an engaging event at the NSU campus.

The event gathered academics, media experts, and communication professionals to discuss this year's global theme: "The New Digital Frontiers of Information: Media and Information Literacy for Public Interest Information."

The inauguration was graced by a distinguished panel of guests, including Mr Faruk Wasif, Director General, Press Institute of Bangladesh, Professor Abdul Hannan Chowdhury, PhD, Vice-Chancellor, NSU, Dr Susan Vize, Head of Office & UNESCO Representative to Bangladesh, and Dr Din M. Sumon Rahman, Professor of Journalism and Media Studies at the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB).

In the technical part, key facilitators were Dr Samiksha Koirala, Director of Office of External Affairs; Dr Harisur Rahman, Associate Professor, Department of Political Science and Sociology; Shuvashish Das Ray Dip, University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB); and Ms Noore Jannat Proma, Sector Lead—Communication and Information, UNESCO Dhaka Office, and Ms Nusrat Amin, Head of Communications & Public Engagement, UNESCO.

Mr. Faruk Wasif, Director General of the Press Institute of Bangladesh, said, "In the digital age, media literacy allows us to explore new horizons while feeling safe in discerning truth from misinformation. With this freedom comes responsibility, ensuring that the information we share fosters a more informed and connected world. "

The event was graced with remarks by Professor Abdul Hannan Chowdhury, Vice-Chancellor of NSU, who stressed the pivotal role of media and information literacy in today's digital world. A key highlight was the expert panel discussion on the increasing significance of media literacy in the fight against misinformation, fake news, and the responsible use of public interest information.

Professor Abdul Hannan Chowdhury said, "We live in a world where technology has converged, and generative AI is reshaping how information is created and shared. This has led to an explosion of both factual and false information. Everyone with a device now has the power to act as a journalist, sharing content instantly. While technology gives access to knowledge, it also amplifies the spread of misinformation, with individuals relying on various platforms for information."

Dr Susan Vize stated, "We aim to engage and empower youth and media to take ownership of digital spaces and effectively navigate the complexities of AI-generated content. We look forward to collaborating with partners such as universities to explore transforming the unit into one of the 'MIL Cities,' an innovative initiative to promote media and information literacy in both physical and virtual environments."

The inauguration was followed by an interactive workshop (Technical session). Students from North South University, Dhaka University, Daffodil International University, and Dhaka International University attended the technical session, and journalists from leading media outlets also participated.

Participants discussed strategies for enhancing media literacy and its application in academic and professional settings.

The event's success reflects the strong collaboration between NSU and UNESCO Dhaka in promoting media and information literacy across Bangladesh. This year's celebration of Global MIL Week will continue with more activities to raise awareness and build a media-literate society.