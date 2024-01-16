NSU and Police Staff College Bangladesh forge strategic partnership with MoU signing

North South University (NSU) and Police Staff College Bangladesh (PSC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to formalize their partnership, which aims to promote enhanced cooperation in the areas of education, research, and professional development. The signing ceremony took place at the premises of the Police Staff College in Dhaka.

At the signing ceremony, North South University was represented by its Vice-Chancellor, Professor Atiqul Islam, who led a distinguished delegation. On behalf of Police Staff College Bangladesh, Rector Dr. Mallick Faqrul Islam BPM, PPM, headed the PSC delegation.

Professor Atiqul Islam expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "This collaboration with Police Staff College Bangladesh exemplifies our commitment to fostering an environment of academic excellence and collaboration. By joining forces, we aim to create opportunities for knowledge exchange and contribute to the overall development of our society."

Dr. Mallick Faqrul Islam, Rector of Police Staff College Bangladesh, echoed the sentiments, saying, "This MoU signifies a strategic alliance between our institutions, opening avenues for joint initiatives that will benefit not only our students and faculty but also contribute to the broader educational landscape of Bangladesh."

The MoU outlines the shared commitment of North South University and Police Staff College Bangladesh to advance their collaborative efforts in various key areas. Both institutions are dedicated to promoting joint research and publications, facilitating the exchange of faculty members and administrative staff, fostering the exchange of graduate students, providing internship opportunities for students, and sharing research outcomes and academic publications.

Furthermore, the agreement encompasses initiatives such as joint training workshops on topics of mutual interest and the promotion of a safe and secure society through research and practical applications. The MoU also allows for the exploration of additional academic and educational exchange programs that align with the objectives of both North South University and the Police Staff College Bangladesh.