NSDA organises discussion to celebrate World Youth Skills Day

Corporates

Press Release
15 July, 2024, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2024, 10:28 pm

Related News

NSDA organises discussion to celebrate World Youth Skills Day

Press Release
15 July, 2024, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2024, 10:28 pm

The National Skills Development Authority organised a rally and a discussion meeting to celebrate World Youth Skills Day 2024 on Monday (15 July), reads a press release. 

The day is being celebrated across the world with the theme "Youth Skills for Peace and Development". 

At the discussion event, Dr Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury, adviser to the prime minister for education and cultural Affairs, said: "There is no alternative to developing skilled youth to realize the dream of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's 'Sonar Bangla'."

He further emphasised the need to bridge the skills gap by providing training in professions relevant to current technologies and by promoting re-skilling and up-skilling to make the labour market both at home and abroad more efficient.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Professor Muhammad Alamgir, chairman (additional charge) of the University Grants Commission (UGC) mentioned that the National Skill Development Authority is implementing a six-level National Skills Qualification Framework in coordination with the Bangladesh National Skills Qualification Framework.

He stressed the importance of signing a memorandum of understanding with universities for creating a skills eco-system and endorsing joint action plans.

Nasrin Afroz, executive chairman (Secretary) of the National Skills Development Authority, noted that Bangladesh is currently enjoying a demographic dividend. 

She stated that efforts are underway by the National Skills Development Authority to train youth in appropriate professions to utilize this advantage.

Also present at the event were Kamal Hossain, managing director and CEO of the National Human Resource Development Fund (NHRDF), and Dr Mashrur Riaz, chairman and CEO of Policy Exchange Bangladesh.
 

World Youth Skills Day

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Donald Trump is assisted by the Secret Service after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, US on 13 July.  Photo: Bloomberg 

Does Trump's second life mean a second presidential term?

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The funniest makeup product names you'll ever encounter

14h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Travel in style: PaintInk's wearable art fanny packs

14h | Brands
PHOTO: Collected

Top 5 Dash Cams under Tk13,000

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Western weapons allowed Ukraine to attack inside Russia

Western weapons allowed Ukraine to attack inside Russia

2h | Videos
How much did Argentina-Spain receive for winning the title?

How much did Argentina-Spain receive for winning the title?

1h | Videos
Chhatra League allegedly attacks quota reform protesters at JU

Chhatra League allegedly attacks quota reform protesters at JU

3h | Videos
Where is the U.S. Headed?

Where is the U.S. Headed?

3h | Videos