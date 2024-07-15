NSDA organises discussion to celebrate World Youth Skills Day

The National Skills Development Authority organised a rally and a discussion meeting to celebrate World Youth Skills Day 2024 on Monday (15 July), reads a press release.

The day is being celebrated across the world with the theme "Youth Skills for Peace and Development".

At the discussion event, Dr Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury, adviser to the prime minister for education and cultural Affairs, said: "There is no alternative to developing skilled youth to realize the dream of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's 'Sonar Bangla'."

He further emphasised the need to bridge the skills gap by providing training in professions relevant to current technologies and by promoting re-skilling and up-skilling to make the labour market both at home and abroad more efficient.

Professor Muhammad Alamgir, chairman (additional charge) of the University Grants Commission (UGC) mentioned that the National Skill Development Authority is implementing a six-level National Skills Qualification Framework in coordination with the Bangladesh National Skills Qualification Framework.

He stressed the importance of signing a memorandum of understanding with universities for creating a skills eco-system and endorsing joint action plans.

Nasrin Afroz, executive chairman (Secretary) of the National Skills Development Authority, noted that Bangladesh is currently enjoying a demographic dividend.

She stated that efforts are underway by the National Skills Development Authority to train youth in appropriate professions to utilize this advantage.

Also present at the event were Kamal Hossain, managing director and CEO of the National Human Resource Development Fund (NHRDF), and Dr Mashrur Riaz, chairman and CEO of Policy Exchange Bangladesh.

