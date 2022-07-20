NRBs can now open e-account of SIBL from abroad

Non-resident Bangladeshis (NRB) now can open e-account through "SIBL NOW" mobile application from abroad.

Zafar Alam, managing director & CEO of Social Islami Bank, inaugurated the service "e-Account for Non-resident Bangladeshis" as the chief guest on Wednesday (20 July) at the bank's head office, reads a press release.

Abu Reza Md Yeahia, additional managing director; Md Shamsul Hoque and Mohammad Forkanullah, deputy managing directors; Md Mosharraf Hossain, chief remittance office; Md Akmal Hossain, head of International Division; Md Sultan Badsha, head of Information & Communication Technology Division; and divisional heads along with senior officials were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Zafar Alam said that non-resident Bangladeshis now can open e-account through "SIBL NOW" mobile app from abroad easily.

After opening the account, the account holder will receive a dual currency debit card, and they may use this card for multi-purpose uses such as shopping both in home and abroad, cash withdrawal and online transaction.

He expects that remittance inflow would increase through this service of Social Islami Bank.