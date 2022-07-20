NRBs can now open e-account of SIBL from abroad

TBS Report
20 July, 2022, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2022, 08:13 pm

NRBs can now open e-account of SIBL from abroad

TBS Report
20 July, 2022, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2022, 08:13 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Non-resident Bangladeshis (NRB) now can open e-account through "SIBL NOW" mobile application from abroad.

Zafar Alam, managing director & CEO of Social Islami Bank, inaugurated the service "e-Account for Non-resident Bangladeshis" as the chief guest on Wednesday (20 July) at the bank's head office, reads a press release.

Abu Reza Md Yeahia, additional managing director; Md Shamsul Hoque and Mohammad Forkanullah, deputy managing directors; Md Mosharraf Hossain, chief remittance office; Md Akmal Hossain, head of International Division; Md Sultan Badsha, head of Information & Communication Technology Division; and divisional heads along with senior officials were also present on the occasion. 

Speaking on the occasion, Zafar Alam said that non-resident Bangladeshis now can open e-account through "SIBL NOW" mobile app from abroad easily.

After opening the account, the account holder will receive a dual currency debit card, and they may use this card for multi-purpose uses such as shopping both in home and abroad, cash withdrawal and online transaction.

He expects that remittance inflow would increase through this service of Social Islami Bank.

 

SIBL NOW app / Social Islami Bank Limited (SIBL)

