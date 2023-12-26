NRBC holds BAMLCO Conference 2023

NRBC Bank PLC recently organized the BAMLCO Conference-2023 in a hybrid format at Conference Room of Head office of the Bank.

To enhance knowledge and skill of their employees in Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Combating the Financing of Terrorism (CFT), NRBC Bank organized this event.

The event was chaired by Md. Rabiul Islam, Managing Director (CC) of NRBC Bank, hosted by Mr. Kabir Ahmed, Mohd. Humayun Kabir, DMD & CAMELCO, Mr. Forhad Sakrar Head of Security Management and Intelligence Division, AML & CFT division, DCAMLCO and Mr. Limon Sikder, Deputy Head of AML & CFT division were present at the meeting as speaker.

The Heads of Branches, Branch Anti Money Laundering Compliance Officers (BAMLCOs), executives and officials of AML & CFT Division and other concerned divisions of Head Office also participated in the conference.